Salesforce scales back diversity efforts
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
emPOWERED Network

Salesforce scales back diversity efforts

Jasdip Sensi
March 11, 2025 10:29 AM
Salesforce Capacity Media.png

Salesforce has eliminated its workforce diversity goals and dropped the word “diversity” from its annual report.

Last year, the company, which recently cut over 1,000 job roles, set targets to increase representation among women and underrepresented minorities.

However, amid Trump’s opposition to such efforts, it has abandoned those objectives.

Previously, Salesforce’s reports included a section titled “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion,” linking executive pay to diversity goals.

However, last year’s report stated: “Equality is a core value at Salesforce… We aim to create a workplace that reflects the diverse communities we serve.”

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The latest report renames the section “Equality,” focusing instead on compliance with equal-pay and anti-discrimination laws.

A Salesforce spokesperson said: “While we are not specifying representation goals, we remain committed to our core value of equality.”

The move comes as a raft of tech and telecom companies, including Google, Meta and BT have decided to abandon their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) goals in 2025.

WORS2025--600x74.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Salesforce expands Google Cloud AI partnership

BT scraps DE&I targets from management bonus scheme

Topics

emPOWERED NetworkNews
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe