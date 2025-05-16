Salesforce strengthens UK AI presence with Convergence acquisition
Jasdip Sensi
May 16, 2025 08:15 AM
Salesforce has announced an agreement to acquire London-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, Convergence.

According to the technology giant, the move will help strengthen the development of next-generation AI agents for more advanced workflows.

Convergence was founded by Marvin Purtorab and Andy Toulis, former employees of Cohere and Shopify, and with their UK team brings strong skills in AI agents, autonomous task execution and adaptive systems, the company stated.

Salesforce EVP and GM, Adam Evans, said: "We're looking towards a future where Agentforce can empower our customers with AI agents that don't just follow instructions, but truly perceive, reason, and adapt to the complexities of modern digital workflows.

“Imagine AI assistants that can intuitively navigate ever-changing interfaces and intelligently manage intricate tasks with a new level of resilience and human-like ingenuity – that’s the kind of step-change we're eager to explore.”

The move strengthens Salesforce’s UK presence and builds on its $4 billion investment in the region, including the recent launch of its first AI centre in London.

It also marks a major step in expanding British AI talent and creating a new research hub in the city.

“Welcoming Convergence’s exceptional team to Salesforce marks an exciting step forward in deepening our commitment to the UK’s dynamic AI ecosystem,” Jayesh Govindarajan, EVP of AI/ML engineering added.

“London is a global leader in AI innovation, and this acquisition will lay the foundation for a growing centre of AI R&D here- one where Convergence will form the nucleus of a world-class AI lab that expands over time.

“With the city’s concentration of pioneering scientists and engineers, we are confident this investment will accelerate our AI strategy and bring the next wave of innovation to life.”

