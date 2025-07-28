Salam signs MoU to boost Syria’s digital infrastructure

The deal was finalised during the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum held in Damascus under the presence of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

As part of the MoU, Salam and the Syrian ministry will explore the establishment of IP Points of Presence (IP Nodes PoPs) in Damascus and Aleppo.

As a result, these nodes will allow Salam to provide reliable Tier-1 connectivity, both locally and internationally, supporting its broader goals of digital transformation and technological development.

During his speech, His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said: “Our joint efforts aim to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities and develop advanced systems in programming, artificial intelligence, data centres, and educational academies in Syria. The estimated value of these investment agreements is approximately SAR 4 billion.”

Salam vice president of wholesale and carrier relations, Abdullah AlRufaidi, added: “Our participation in the forum reflects Salam’s commitment to advancing regional cooperation, innovation and digital transformation.

“By drawing on our successful business model in Saudi Arabia, we aim to deliver scalable, reliable telecom services that empower Syria’s digital infrastructure and economic growth.”

