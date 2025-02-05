Salam, Mada team up to transform Middle East messaging services

Announced at Capacity Middle East 2025 , Mada will manage Salam’s international A2P messaging services, including two-factor authentication and automated notifications.

The partnership will see Salam leverage Mada’s expertise to enhance its customer experience and increase its A2P messaging revenues.

“We are grateful for Salam’s trust in selecting Mada as its preferred partner. This significant step reinforces Mada's position in Saudi Arabia,” said Adel Louis, VP of carrier relations and business development at Mada. “Our team is committed to dedicating its utmost efforts to ensure a successful and enduring partnership with Salam.”

Saudi Arabia’s internet penetration is anticipated to reach 70.99% in 2025, with Salam and Mada’s partnership aiming to help address the increasing demand for high-quality, low-latency digital experiences.

Amjad Arab, chief wholesale and partnerships officer at Salam, said: “In our partnership with Mada, Salam is setting a new standard for innovation and service in the industry. Together, we stand at the forefront of supporting the digital transformation aligned with Vision 2030, ready to cater to the anticipated surge in internet usage and customer expectations.

“This strategic collaboration is poised to harness the projected growth in the A2P messaging market and meet the rising demand for superior digital connectivity driven by innovation, security, and excellence. Our shared commitment to elevate service standards and lead innovation aim to foster a thriving digital ecosystem for our customers.”

