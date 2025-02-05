Salam, CDNetworks join forces to boost Saudi Arabia's internet services
Ben Wodecki
February 05, 2025 12:02 PM
From left: Antony Li, head of APAC Sales at CDNetworks shakes hands with Abdullah Alrufaidi, wholesale sales director at Salam

Salam has teamed up with CDNetworks to deliver enhanced internet services across Saudi Arabia.

The partnership, announced at Capacity Middle East 2025, will see the pair provide international IP transit services to support fast and reliable digital experiences for businesses across the country.

Amjad Arab, chief wholesale and partnerships officer at Salam, said: “The collaboration with CDNetworks marks a transformative step towards empowering the people of Saudi Arabia with top-tier internet services

“Our commitment to innovation and excellence finds a perfect partner in CDNetworks, ensuring that our customers enjoy a robust digital ecosystem with the fastest and most dependable connectivity."

The agreement sees Salam and CDNetworks pledge to offer “the lowest latency to the Saudi market”, a commitment that comes as the content delivery network market is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$413.4 million by 2030, an increase driven by demand for live streaming and gaming.

To support increased demand, Salam and CDNetworks plan to provide “access to superior internet solutions” to “strengthen the Kingdom's position as a growing hub for digital content consumption and generation”.

"We are thrilled to partner with an eminent Saudi company like Salam as they strive to redefine the digital landscape in the region,” said Antony Li, head of APAC Sales at CDNetworks. “Our global expertise in creating secure and efficient online environments will be instrumental in prov

Ben Wodecki
