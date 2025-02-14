Rural Virginia gets $47m broadband expansion with Shentel

The $47 million project is jointly funded by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), Shentel's own investment, and contributions from Shenandoah County.

The scheme aims to extend gigabit internet service to rural areas previously lacking reliable broadband access.

Doug Culler, director of network services for Shenandoah County, said: “This partnership has brought high-speed broadband to the most rural parts of the County, including Fort Valley.

“This crucial upgrade opens doors to greater opportunities in education, economic growth, healthcare, and an improved quality of life for residents. It creates a more connected rural landscape, ensuring that residents have access to essential resources and opportunities.”

The expansion aims to address challenges typical of rural broadband deployment, including higher costs due to low population density and significant distances between properties.

Chris Kyle, Shentel's VP of industry affairs, acknowledged the crucial role of state grants and local government support in making the project viable.

"These rural broadband projects are particularly challenging to build due to the higher costs associated with lower population density and extensive distances between homes,” Kyle said. “With the help of these grants and excellent leadership from the Virginia Office of Broadband and Shenandoah County, we are making a difference in people's lives.”

Shentel, founded in 1902, operates a regional network spanning eight eastern US states, with over 16,300 route miles of fibre optic infrastructure.

