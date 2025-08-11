A bet on AI cloud growth: Rumble considers Northern Data Group acquisition

According to statements from both organisations, Rumble says the deal would give it control of Northern Data’s GPU-heavy cloud business, Taiga, in addition to its large-scale data centre arm, Ardent. Rumble says it would then pursue plans to integrate both into its own operations.

Northern Data is reportedly willing to hold talks with Rumble over the offer, which could be worth $1.17 billion and result in 33.3% total pro forma ownership in Rumble for Northern Data shareholders, Reuters says.

Although it’s currently not certain if an offer will take place, the proposed deal would focus on AI leadership. Northern Data’s Taiga cloud unit holds a significant inventory of Nvidia GPU chips, including roughly 20,480 H100s and more than 2,000 H200s.

Additionally, the deal could merge Rumble’s decentralised media ecosystem with Northern Data’s high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and create a hybrid platform to capitalise more on the growth of generative AI (Gen AI) and edge computing.

Northern Data has achieved significant growth in recent years, on account of the success of its Taiga Cloud and Peak Mining services. Its cloud and data centre revenue combined in H1 2025 was €40.8 million ($47.56 million), which is up 116% year-on-year. This growth resulted from the ongoing GPU deployment and customer onboarding.

Earlier in the year, the company announced the opening of its new North American AI and HPC data centre in the US.

Located in Pittsburgh, it is equipped with the latest liquid cooling technology to maximise performance and efficiency, hoping to serve as a model for future AI growth opportunities across North America.

More broadly, Northern Data continues to progress development of strategically located HPC data centre sites in Europe and the US.

The company’s current portfolio has the potential to provide access to more than 850MW of HPC-ready data centre capacity.

With one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe via its Taiga Cloud business, Northern Data has access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency.

