Rivada secures Outernet access in 33 countries

Among the most recent to join are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Costa Rica, which will soon offer next-gen communication services.

According to the company, these new markets support Rivada’s plan to build a strong global network offering constant coverage, low delay and flexible connections to support digital growth and security worldwide.

The move follows over $16 billion in service agreements signed with governments and companies, with initial testing planned for 2026.

Rivada Space Networks, chief regulatory officer, Ann Vandenbroucke, said: “Rivada has embarked on a global initiative to bring the Outernet to every corner of the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce we’ve secured market access in 33 nations and counting as we prepare to introduce the Outernet and ensure that investors, distributors, and users know with certainty this powerful constellation is on the way.

"Market access processes can take time to negotiate, and we greatly appreciate the regulators who have officially endorsed and supported the planned rollout of the Outernet.”

Rivada CEO, Declan Ganley, said: “We are committed to ensuring that the Outernet is available globally to help solve essential connectivity and networking challenges and open up new business opportunities around the world.

“Businesses and governments across the globe have signed connectivity agreements worth more than $16 billion to date, underlining the demand and need for the secure communications capabilities of the Outernet, which is now poised to provide access in 33 countries and across every continent.”

