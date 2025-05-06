Rivada adds Pulsar to Outernet network for remote satellite coverage

The agreement will see Pulsar integrate Rivada’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network into its land mobile and maritime communications solutions, targeting customers operating in areas with limited or no terrestrial infrastructure.

Pulsar aims to use Rivada’s Outernet network, a planned global LEO constellation featuring inter-satellite laser links and onboard routing capabilities, to enhance data security and connectivity performance across its service offerings.

Robert Sakker, president and CEO of Pulsar, said: “By bringing Rivada's innovative satellite internet capabilities to the Pulsar Network, we're empowering businesses, agencies, and organisations with unprecedented connectivity options regardless of their location.

“This integration represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that enable our partners to reach previously underserved markets with reliable, high-speed internet service.”

According to Rivada, the Outernet network design allows data to travel from origin to destination entirely in space, bypassing terrestrial infrastructure and the public internet.

The company claims this architecture offers lower latency than fibre over long distances and improved cybersecurity for applications where data sensitivity is critical.

Rivada’s partnership with Pulsar comes as it continues to line up commercial agreements for its satellite constellation, with the company stating it has secured more than $16 billion in global business to date.

The firm said in late April that Outernet spans some 33 countries, having recently penned deals to bring the network to Belgium, Costa Rica, and Sweden.

“As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the Outernet can provide any region in the world with a next-generation digital infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion,” said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks.

