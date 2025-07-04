Risk across the data centre lifecycle
At Datacloud Global Congress 2025, a panel, moderated by Lockton’s head of internal international real estate practice and co-lead of its global data centre offering, explored critical issues spanning environmental impact, financing, leasing and financing, with a panel of industry experts.
Speakers
Rachel Norris, partner - Lockton (moderator)
Natascha Veenendaal, senior associate - Norton Rose Fullbright
Donna Bridgman, founder - HerWorX
Amy Young, director of data centres - Clean Energy Capital
Manjari Govada, managing director - Digital Investment Management
Caroline Romanski, chief corporate officer - Start Campus
