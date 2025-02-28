Ribbon expands NPT XDR2000 series with new routers
Ribbon expands NPT XDR2000 series with new routers

Jasdip Sensi
February 28, 2025 11:37 AM
Ribbon Communications has unveiled two new routers in its NPT XDR2000 series: the NPT 2714 and the NPT 2507.

According to the company, The NPT 2714 introduces an advanced orthogonal architecture, combining the best features of modular and fixed systems.

It provides the redundancy and I/O diversity of modular designs while maintaining the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of fixed systems.

As a result, the router is designed to scale, starting as a non-blocking 7.2Tbps system and expanding to 14.4Tbps with an in-service switching card upgrade.

The company also revealed, security is a key feature, with software-driven MACsec (Media Access Security) eliminating hardware dependencies to ensure network-wide protection.

Meanwhile, the NPT 2507 is a compact, high-capacity router designed for fixed 100G and 400G network configurations. With a 7.2Tbps switching capacity, it supports 40 x 100G and 8 x 400G coherent interfaces.

Additionally, the router is also optimised for efficient traffic aggregation, meeting operational needs while minimising complexity.

Ribbon’s chief operating officer, Sam Bucci, said: “These new routers are a testament to our continued focus on reducing the cost of networking.

“The advanced architecture of the 2714 enables the aggregation of increasing traffic volumes in a true pay-as-you-go fashion, delivering superb performance and outstanding investment protection.”

Jasdip Sensi
