Revolut to expand into mobile market with contract-free in UK, Germany

The fintech said the sector is “ripe for disruption”, following the successful uptake of its eSIM offering, and hinted at broader international expansion to come.

“In our view, consumers are suffering with traditional network offerings due to a lack of transparency with hidden fees, painful customer experience and old, difficult to navigate UX,” said Hadi Nasrallah, general manager and telco and retail director at Revolut.

“We’re looking to solve all three, providing Revolut customers with a tech-led experience, the best value and no fixed contract commitments.”

Revolut plans to offer monthly packages that include calls, texts, data, and roaming. The company is positioning its service as more integrated than those of traditional mobile providers, with in-app features such as real-time usage tracking, controls, and support.

Customers will also be able to use RevPoints—earned through Revolut’s loyalty programme—to pay for their mobile plans, depending on their tier.

“It’s yet another step for Revolut into the consumer telecommunications arena where innovation is desperately overdue, and we look forward to bringing this update to consumers in more markets soon,” Nasrallah said.

The move makes Revolut the second new entrant to show interest in the UK mobile space this week, following reports that Octopus Group is exploring a similar launch .

RELATED STORIES

Octopus group in talks to launch mobile network service