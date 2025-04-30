Revolut to expand into mobile market with contract-free in UK, Germany
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Revolut to expand into mobile market with contract-free in UK, Germany

Ben Wodecki
April 30, 2025 01:20 PM
erson holding cellphone with website of British fintech company Revolut on screen in front of logo

Challenger bank Revolut is preparing to shake up the mobile market, with plans to roll out its own mobile services starting in the UK and Germany.

The fintech said the sector is “ripe for disruption”, following the successful uptake of its eSIM offering, and hinted at broader international expansion to come.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“In our view, consumers are suffering with traditional network offerings due to a lack of transparency with hidden fees, painful customer experience and old, difficult to navigate UX,” said Hadi Nasrallah, general manager and telco and retail director at Revolut.

“We’re looking to solve all three, providing Revolut customers with a tech-led experience, the best value and no fixed contract commitments.”

Revolut plans to offer monthly packages that include calls, texts, data, and roaming. The company is positioning its service as more integrated than those of traditional mobile providers, with in-app features such as real-time usage tracking, controls, and support.

Customers will also be able to use RevPoints—earned through Revolut’s loyalty programme—to pay for their mobile plans, depending on their tier.

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

“It’s yet another step for Revolut into the consumer telecommunications arena where innovation is desperately overdue, and we look forward to bringing this update to consumers in more markets soon,” Nasrallah said.

The move makes Revolut the second new entrant to show interest in the UK mobile space this week, following reports that Octopus Group is exploring a similar launch.

RELATED STORIES

Octopus group in talks to launch mobile network service

London falls behind in UK 5G race as connectivity gaps persist, says Ookla

Topics

NewsWireless/MobileInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe