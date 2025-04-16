RETN strengthens European connectivity with new subsea route
RETN has integrated spectrum services from the newly launched Medloop Cable System into its network, introducing new subsea routes between Marseille and Milan.
The strategic expansion alongside a spectrum upgrade on the Marseille-Paris corridor, boosts the company’s network diversity and capacity.
According to the company, the Medloop Cable System, developed by Medloop France and operated by Sipartech, offers a low-latency, high-capacity connection linking Marseille with Genoa and Barcelona.
As a result, it hopes to decrease reliance on heavily trafficked and higher-risk pathways.
RETN head of Southern Europe, Milko Ilari, said: “Southern Europe’s connectivity landscape is evolving rapidly, and RETN is committed to enabling secure, high-performance, and truly diverse network options.
“By integrating the Medloop Cable System, we are extending our end-to-end resilience strategy, eliminating single points of failure and ensuring direct, high-capacity paths from Milan to Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and other key destinations.”
Ilari added: “This is part of our broader vision to decentralise traffic flows and provide enterprise and wholesale customers with best-in-class reliability.”
