RETN strengthens European connectivity with new subsea route

The strategic expansion alongside a spectrum upgrade on the Marseille-Paris corridor, boosts the company’s network diversity and capacity.

According to the company, the Medloop Cable System, developed by Medloop France and operated by Sipartech, offers a low-latency, high-capacity connection linking Marseille with Genoa and Barcelona.

As a result, it hopes to decrease reliance on heavily trafficked and higher-risk pathways.

RETN head of Southern Europe, Milko Ilari, said: “Southern Europe’s connectivity landscape is evolving rapidly, and RETN is committed to enabling secure, high-performance, and truly diverse network options.

“By integrating the Medloop Cable System, we are extending our end-to-end resilience strategy, eliminating single points of failure and ensuring direct, high-capacity paths from Milan to Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and other key destinations.”

Ilari added: “This is part of our broader vision to decentralise traffic flows and provide enterprise and wholesale customers with best-in-class reliability.”

