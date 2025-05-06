RETN rolls out hundreds of 400G pluggables in Eurasian network upgrade

The upgrade spans backbone links ranging from 300 to 950 kilometres and involves hundreds of 400G pluggable modules now in live production.

RETN said the move is part of its broader strategy to enhance capacity, reduce energy consumption, and support the growing bandwidth requirements of enterprise, carrier, and hyperscale customers.

According to RETN, the deployment delivers significant operational efficiencies, including up to 40% power savings, a 55% reduction in carbon footprint, and a 15% decrease in physical space requirements compared to previous setups.

The rollout contributes to RETN’s ongoing sustainability goals while supporting future capacity increases.

The company’s network currently delivers more than 75 Tbit/s of capacity. With the 400G upgrade in place, RETN expects to scale beyond 100 Tbit/s in the near future.

The deployment is underpinned by routing platforms from Juniper Networks, with RETN highlighting the benefits of a standardised infrastructure in terms of operational simplicity and scalability. RETN also confirmed it is evaluating 800G optical technology as part of its long-term roadmap.

RETN operates a private DWDM and IP/MPLS network extending across Europe and Asia, with terrestrial routes reaching as far as the Chinese border and Southeast Asia.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, said: “As demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity continues to grow, RETN remains dedicated to delivering next-generation infrastructure that empowers enterprises, hyperscalers, and carriers worldwide.

“Our widespread rollout of 400G services, powered by Juniper’s latest routing platforms, positions us at the forefront of ultra-high-capacity, sustainable networking. We're also actively evaluating 800G technology to ensure our network remains future-ready.”

