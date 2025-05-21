RETN partners with JPNAP to expand Remote IX services in Asia

The collaboration supports RETN ’s efforts to broaden its Remote IX footprint across Asia and improve access to regional interconnection points.

Under the agreement, RETN customers will gain remote access to JPNAP’s peering platform, facilitating direct interconnection with Japanese and international networks.

The move is intended to support global demand for Japanese digital content and services by lowering the barrier to entry for international carriers seeking to serve users in Japan without deploying local infrastructure.

JPNAP, which hosts a high density of network operators and content providers, is a critical hub for regional traffic exchange. RETN’s Remote IX services will enable access to the Japanese IXP from markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea.

The partnership also gives Japanese networks improved access to RETN’s broader Eurasian infrastructure.

“RETN is recognised as a premium reseller at key IXPs across Europe and we are now bringing that model to Asia,” said William Manzione, Product Manager at RETN.

“Japan plays a central role in regional connectivity, and this partnership with JPNAP gives our customers a more efficient and scalable route into the market.”

“We are pleased to welcome RETN as a partner,” added Hidekazu Yokouchi, VP at JPNAP. “This collaboration supports our goal of enhancing connectivity in and out of Japan, and RETN’s network reach and technical expertise make them a strong addition to our ecosystem.”

