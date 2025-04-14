ResetData selects Nokia to support Australia's sovereign AI data centres

Nokia ’s IP offerings, including its 7750 SR-1x router, will act as a data centre gateway to front-end ResetData’s GPU clusters to support high-speed data transfers while reducing energy consumption.

Backed by Australasian real estate fund manager Centuria Capital Group, ResetData is attempting to build so-called AI factories or specialised AI data centres for the local market.

The firm will deploy Nokia’s IP offerings in commercial properties across Australia, with initial deployments commencing in Melbourne’s CBD suburb.

Karl Kloppenborg, CTO at ResetData, said: “We are moving quickly because sovereign AI is critical to Australia’s international competitiveness.

“To make it happen, we needed a partner as committed to sustainability as we are, with local resourcing and global reach, who could meet a demanding timeline, scale from single GPUs to entire AI Factories, and replicate Melbourne’s launch nationally. Nokia has been a core partner at every step.

Nokia’s work with ResetData comes as the Finnish Firm is shifting beyond its traditional offerings to expand more widely into digital infrastructure and data centre markets following the appointment of Justin Hotard .

“As dynamic new-generation cloud builders like ResetData seize the opportunities that artificial intelligence generates, Nokia is ready with an IP portfolio primed for the stringent and exacting data demands of AI infrastructure,” Vach Kompella, SVP and general manager for IP Networks at Nokia, said.

