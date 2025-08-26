Reaction: Industry backs Trump’s $8.9bn investment in Intel

The US government announced the investment in the technology giant, as part of a plan with the Trump Administration to strengthen domestic semiconductor production.

The funds will come from $5.7 billion in unpaid grants previously awarded under the CHIPS and Science Act, alongside $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave programme.

According to the technology giant, the move will continue meeting its Secure Enclave commitments to the Department of Defence.

Meanwhile, the latest investment brings total federal support for Intel to $11.1 billion, including $2.2 billion in CHIPS grants already received.

Under the agreement, the government will buy 433.3 million new shares of Intel at $20.47 each, representing a 9.9% stake.

The government’s ownership will remain passive, with no board seat or governance rights, however, it will vote alongside Intel’s board on shareholder issues except in limited cases, the company revealed.

The government will also receive a five-year warrant to acquire an additional 5% of Intel shares at $20 each, only if Intel’s ownership of its foundry business falls below 51%.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, said: “As the only semiconductor company that does leading-edge logic R&D and manufacturing in the US, Intel is deeply committed to ensuring the world’s most advanced technologies are American-made.

“President Trump’s focus on US chip manufacturing is driving historic investments in a vital industry that is integral to the country’s economic and national security. We are grateful for the confidence the President and the Administration have placed in Intel, and we look forward to working to advance US technology and manufacturing leadership.”

United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, said: “Intel is excited to welcome the United States of America as a shareholder, helping to create the most advanced chips in the world.

“As more companies look to invest in America, this administration remains committed to reinforcing our country’s dominance in artificial intelligence while strengthening our national security.”

Microsoft chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, said: “The decades-long partnership between Microsoft and Intel has pioneered new frontiers of technology and showcased the very best of American ingenuity and innovation.

“Intel’s continued investment in strengthening the US semiconductor supply chain, supported by President Trump’s bold strategy to rebuild this critical industry on American soil, will benefit the country and broader technology ecosystem for years to come.”

According to Dell’s chairman and CEO, Michael Dell, the industry needs a “strong and resilient US semiconductor industry, and no company is more important to this mission than Intel. It’s great to see Intel and the Trump Administration working together to advance US technology and manufacturing leadership.

“Dell fully supports these shared priorities, and we look forward to bringing a new generation of products to market powered by American-designed and manufactured Intel chips.”

HP president and CEO, Enrique Lores, added: “We share Intel’s and the Trump Administration’s deep commitment to building a strong, resilient and secure US semiconductor industry.

“Intel’s continued investment in domestic R&D and manufacturing is integral to future innovation and will strengthen the partnership between HP and Intel for years to come. This is a defining moment for great American companies to lead the world in cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future.”

AWS CEO, Matt Garman concluded: “ Leading-edge semiconductors are the bedrock of every AI technology and cloud platform, making US investment in this critical industry one of the most important technological, economic and national security imperatives of our time.

“Intel plays a vital role as one of the country’s leading chip manufacturers, and we applaud the Trump administration’s efforts to usher in a new era of American innovation in partnership with American companies.”

