Rack Centre launches 12MW AI-ready data centre in Nigeria

The site, which can host colocation, cloud, and other connectivity services, was built as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to build out digital infrastructure in Nigeria.

Rack Centre described its new facility as one of the most energy-efficient in West Africa, with the site using a mixture of gas power, diesel and eventually solar.

“Rack Centre has taken the innovative approach to embark on an energy sufficiency drive by installing gas turbines for our operations to complement the diesel-powered generators and now, with the upcoming solar power installation within our LGS2 data centre, we are the most energy sustainable data centre within the region”, said Lars Johannisson, CEO of Rack Centre.

The data centre market in Nigeria, like many markets across the globe, is experiencing rapid growth, with ResearchAndMarkets reporting that the country's data centre sector is projected to increase from $250 million in 2023 to $646 million by 2029.

Johannisson said during a media briefing this week that there is a massive growth opportunity in Nigeria for investment in data centres and that the new site will support that effort.

“The decision to build this state-of-the-art data centre was to help businesses experience seamless connectivity and cloud adoption while providing reliability, resilience and redundancy for business continuity,” he added.

The new site spans around 3,240 square metres and is a sizable increase on Rack Centre’s earlier LGS1 site, which boasts an IT load of 1.5MW across 1,094 sqm.

