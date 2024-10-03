Qatar Investment Authority announces merger of QNBN and GBI

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has announced plans to combine Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) and Gulf Bridge International (GBI), marking a significant development in Qatar’s digital infrastructure.

The merger aims to create a carrier-neutral digital and AI infrastructure leader that will better position Qatar to capture international connectivity opportunities.

The integration aligns with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, with the goal of enhancing the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem and positioning Qatar as a global digital hub.

QNBN provides next-generation fibre-optic infrastructure with more than 95% nationwide coverage, serving both public and private sectors.

GBI’s international submarine and terrestrial cables extend Qatar’s connectivity footprint to major global digital markets, facilitating integration into the international digital economy. Together, the two companies will create a connectivity platform for data traffic flowing through Qatar, making it a critical interconnection point for Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The combined company will focus on maximising opportunities within the growing international data traffic market, targeting global hyperscalers and AI innovators. The platform aims to establish Qatar as a key destination for international digital businesses seeking reliable connectivity, boosting the country’s position as a regional leader in the digital economy.

The merger is expected to drive Qatar's economic diversification, attract foreign direct investment, and stimulate the development of human capital in specialised information and communication technology (ICT) fields. It will also unlock new investment opportunities in the telecommunications sector, further boosting industry growth.

H.E. Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, emphasised that the merger reinforces Qatar's commitment to expanding its digital ecosystem. "By expanding the digital infrastructure ecosystem, we will attract further foreign direct investment and serve as a catalyst for economic diversification," he said.

H.E. Eng. Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwari, Chairman of QNBN and GBI, added that the integration will allow the businesses to capture the rapidly growing international connectivity market and deliver critical digital services in Qatar.

The transaction is expected to be finalised by Q4 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

