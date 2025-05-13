Q-KON and Rivada partner to boost connectivity in Africa

As a result, Q-KON plans to use Rivada’s Outernet to strengthen data networks in Africa and offer secure connections for industries like banking that need high-level cybersecurity.

According to the company, the Outernet’s secure service will also improve network performance and offer new business opportunities, with multi-gigabit speeds and global coverage.

Meanwhile, as LEO satellite services become more common in Africa, Rivada’s Outernet supports strict safety and privacy standards, the company claimed.

With laser connections between satellites, onboard data processing and unique routing, the system keeps data in space from start to finish, without using the public internet or other third-party systems.

Q-KON group CEO, Dr Dawie de Wet, said: "We are pleased to start working with Rivada to develop specialised LEO solutions for the advanced enterprise, industry and government markets in Africa and to complement our growing Twoobii LEO Smart Satellite Services portfolio.

“We view the Outernet as an evolution on the LEO architecture roadmap that will follow on and advance the industry from the classic broadband LEO services currently being deployed in Africa, to unlock bespoke applications and high-security service-specific user applications."

Rivada Space Networks, CEO, Declan Ganley, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Q-KON supporting the development of communications across Africa. Rivada's Outernet is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation which re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage.

“As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the Outernet can provide Africa with a next-generation digital infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

RELATED STORIES

Rivada secures Outernet access in 33 countries

Rivada adds Pulsar to Outernet network for remote satellite coverage