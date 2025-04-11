Pulsant names ex-Oracle VP Steve Fearon as new CCO

As part of the executive leadership team, he will lead the global infrastructure provider’s growth plans, oversee sales, commercial operations and client relations.

Fearon previously held the position of president of Northern Europe at Forterro, where he helped grow the company and drive innovation in ERP software.

He has also held senior positions at Capita, IBM and Oracle, where he spent 28 years at the company, in positions including VP of SaaS applications for mid-size enterprises and various consulting positions in pre-sales, sales and business development.

Most recently, he has held the position of NED at elementsuite, which was acquired by Zellis in February this year.

Pulsant CEO, Rob Coupland, said: “Steve’s extensive leadership experience in driving growth through modern, programmatic go-to-market strategies and execution, makes him the natural fit for Pulsant.

"He joins us at an exciting time as we develop our platformEDGE offering, including expanding into new markets through our recent acquisition of two data centres in Birmingham and Fareham. I look forward to him bringing his broad experience to bear to increase our momentum."

Fearon continued: "Mid-sized UK businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they face mounting challenges-from data sovereignty concerns to rising IT costs-all while driving innovation and efficiency.

“Pulsant’s unique platformEDGE solution is designed to tackle these challenges head-on. I’m eager to bring my experience to the team and help our clients unlock their full potential in this rapidly evolving digital landscape."

