Pulsant eyes UK data centre expansion

The company, which operates 12 data centres across the UK, aims to strengthen its presence while ensuring low-latency, sovereign cloud solutions for businesses.

"Our investors are keen to continue strengthening our platform. We have solid UK coverage, but there are areas where we’d like to expand. With shareholder support, we hope to add new data centre locations in the future," Pulsant CTO, Mike Hoy, told Capacity.

Despite its UK growth ambitions, Pulsant has no immediate plans for international expansion, as it remains committed to data sovereignty under UK regulations.

As a result, Hoy claimed that expanding overseas could dilute the company’s core message.

"At the moment, we don’t have any plans to expand. However, we do have a blueprint that could work in other locations. That said, our focus is on UK data sovereignty," he added.

As data sovereignty becomes an increasing concern for UK businesses, Hoy is also advocating for better policymaker awareness of alternatives to large hyperscale cloud providers.

As a founding member of the Open Cloud Coalition, Hoy stressed the importance of industry-led guidance in regulatory discussions.

"One challenge is ensuring policymakers recognise that there are alternatives beyond hyperscalers. They need to understand the nuances of data sovereignty and the options available, whether UK-based, EU-based, or otherwise," he concluded.

