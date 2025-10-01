PTI offloads 300 Irish towers to Ancala

The move was required by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) as part of PTI’s acquisition of Cellnex Telecom’s Irish business, which closed in February 2025.

As a result, the towers will form the basis of Ancala’s new platform, TorLoc Towers, which has taken over customer contracts and will continue providing services to mobile network operators (MNOs), emergency services, rural broadband providers and private networks.

Ancala partner, Tim Power, said: “TorLoc Towers represents Ancala’s first investment in Ireland and aligns with our strategy of investing in businesses with traditional infrastructure characteristics with opportunities to create value through active asset management.

“Ireland’s telecom tower market, which is underpinned by rising demand for reliable, high-speed mobile network coverage, continues to offer strong growth opportunities for an independent platform such as TorLoc. We look forward to partnering with Ireland’s MNOs and other providers of wireless telecoms as they expand and enhance connectivity nationwide."

PTI CEO Dagan T. Kasavana, continued: “It was essential that we found an owner and operator of these tower sites, that we are transferring pursuant to the commitments with the CCPC, with a clear track record managing essential infrastructure.

“Ancala’s record of investment, flexibility, bespoke structuring and experience in delivering complex carve-outs was critical in our decision to select them.”

RELATED STORIES

PTI closes $940m finance facility

PTI closes acquisition of Tower Ventures and TAEC

Introducing InfraXchange: Connecting mobile, tower & digital infrastructure leaders