Proximus Global launches AI-powered anti-fraud platform to combat SMS scams

Unlike traditional, rule-based detection systems, the new 365guard uses adaptive AI models to detect and respond to emerging threats in real time.

The system analyses patterns across various fraud campaigns, continuously updating its response to reflect the latest risks. It automatically logs suspicious activity before altering the MNO and taking action. Depending on the operator’s needs, this can include outright blocking of suspicious messages or applying warning labels to alert users.

Tonio Ellul, CEO at 365squared, said: “SMS spam is a growing threat that must be addressed at [the] industry level. It’s not something consumers should be left to deal with on their own.

“365guard offers operators an efficient, fully managed solution to shield their customers, comply with regulations, and prevent network congestion. Our AI engine grows smarter with time, enhancing protection for everyone.”

The move comes amid rising concern over the scale and sophistication of mobile messaging fraud. In 2024 alone, global scam losses reached $1.03 trillion, according to Global Anti-Scam Alliance figures.

SMS has become one of the primary channels for delivering these attacks, particularly in digitally developing markets such as Brazil, Kenya, and the Philippines, where it has overtaken voice calls as the most common method for scams.

Proximus said its international connectivity business, BICS , recorded over 331 million smishing (attacks carried out over SMS) incidents globally last year.

Its new 365guard is designed to be integrated with broader fraud prevention and communications security tools across the Proximus Global portfolio, including offerings from sister companies Telesign and BICS, and can protect both P2P (person-to-person) and A2P (application-to-person) channels

“Telecom fraud is an existential threat to the mobile industry,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, business lead at Proximus Global. “Left unchecked, it can erode trust in SMS and mobile communications. 365guard is a powerful tool for MNOs to reduce SMS fraud effectively and bolster secure communication globally.”

