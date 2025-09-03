Prometheus, ENGIE & the race to build AI data centres

The agreement between Prometheus Hyperscale (Prometheus), a sustainable hyperscale data centre developer, and ENGIE North America (ENGIE) will see both companies co-locating data centres at select renewable and battery storage energy facilities along the Texas I-35 corridor.

As part of the agreement, Prometheus will deploy its high-efficiency, liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure alongside ENGIE’s renewable and battery storage assets. The first sites will be equipped with high-performance, AI-ready data centre compute capacity and are expected to go live in 2026. More locations are being planned from 2027 onwards.

“Prometheus is committed to developing sustainable, next generation digital infrastructure for AI,” said Bernard Looney, chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale and former CEO of bp.

“We cannot do this alone – ENGIE’s existing assets and expertise as a major player in the global energy transition make them a perfect partner as we work to build data centres that meet market needs today and tomorrow.”

Such an alliance is designed to combine ENGIE’s expertise in renewables, batteries and energy management with Prometheus’ highly efficient liquid-cooled data centre design. This is all to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable compute capacity, particularly for AI and other high-performance workloads.

To meet these needs quickly, Prometheus will be working with Conduit, an on-site power generation provider, for near-term bridging and back-up solutions. This should also enable tenants to offset project-related carbon emissions through established market-based mechanisms.

“ENGIE is focused on delivering solutions to meet the growing demand for power across the US, with a strategic focus on enabling data centre expansion. By leveraging our robust portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage assets – combined with our commercial and industrial supply capabilities and deep trading expertise – we're providing integrated energy solutions that support scalable, resilient and sustainable infrastructure,” said David Carroll, chief renewables officer and SVP of ENGIE North America.

“Our collaboration with Prometheus demonstrates our shared approach to finding innovative approaches to developing, building and operating projects that solve real world challenges.”

