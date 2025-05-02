Project Gigabit targets rural Scotland

As a result, the rollout will deliver gigabit-capable broadband to around 65,000 rural properties in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Argyll and Bute, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Digital Poverty Alliance, CEO, Elizabeth Anderson, said: “ The continued rollout of project gigabit in Scotland to reach isolated communities is a vital step in bridging the digital divide, providing the infrastructure for those without essential online services that many of us take for granted.

“Scotland, especially, has proven difficult to reach for broadband providers due to its rural nature, so investment and collaboration in this scheme is a strong commitment to ensure millions aren’t left digitally excluded.”

Anderson added: “It’s particularly welcome that the government recognises the shift towards digital services such as online banking and learning as a key driver behind the investment. Connectivity must be viewed as an essential utility as an increasing number of services move online in the digital age, and this broadband rollout is a positive step in placing connectivity as a central pillar in national technology policy.

“What is now key is that the monthly costs of using high-speed connections are affordable, especially as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

The UK government has given Openreach a £157 million contract, the largest ever under Project Gigabit, to help reduce digital exclusion

This project is part of a wider £800 million agreement with Openreach, announced last August, to expand gigabit broadband in rural parts of the UK to support jobs, healthcare and education.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray continued: “This £157 million UK Government investment is a game changer for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the most remote areas of Scotland.

“Rolling out lightning-fast broadband will equip and inspire local businesses to thrive, enable families to access vital services, and build resilient communities. Our Plan for Change recognises that rural communities are the backbone of our nation and economic growth must reach every corner of Scotland, ensuring that opportunity isn’t determined by postcode but by potential.”

