PPC begins construction on two energy storage sites in northern Greece

The two projects, Melitis 1 and Ptolemaida 4, will provide a combined nominal capacity of 98 MW. Melitis 1 will deliver 48 MW and is being developed near PPC’s planned photovoltaic installations in the Melitis area.

Ptolemaida 4, offering 50 MW, is located on the site of former lignite mines in the Ptolemaida region.

Both systems will use liquid-cooled lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, which PPC says is designed to maximise operational safety and energy utilisation. Construction is expected to conclude by the end of 2025.

The new BESS facilities are intended to complement local solar generation and contribute to Greece’s broader energy transition goals, particularly as it looks to phase out coal.

PPC said the new developments are part of a pipeline of approximately 600 MW of battery storage projects planned across Greece and South-eastern Europe by 2027.

These include a 25 MW storage facility under construction in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, designed to support a 165 MW solar plant.

PPC Renewables, the utility’s wholly owned subsidiary, leads its renewable energy and storage initiatives.

The group currently manages 6.2 GW of installed RES capacity across Greece, Italy, Romania, and Bulgaria, with a target to reach 11.8 GW by 2027. Alongside solar and wind developments, PPC is exploring offshore wind, floating solar, and advanced battery storage.

“The investments in storage systems which are currently developed worldwide will ensure the optimal use of energy generation from RES and, additionally, the stability of the electricity grid in our country, as well as throughout the European continent,” said Konstantinos Mavros, deputy CEO of RES PPC Group.

