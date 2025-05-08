Portus expands Munich data centre campus with AI-ready, 5.5MW facility
Ben Wodecki
May 08, 2025 10:44 AM
Digital render of MUC2, Portus Data Centers' prospective Tier III+ carrier-neutral data centre in Munich. The site is set to initially go live in 2026

Portus Data Centers has unveiled plans to expand its Munich campus with a new 5.5MW colocation facility.

Dubbed MUC2, the new Tier III+ carrier-neutral data centre will add 2,200 square metres of white space and bring the total IT load at the campus to 7MW.

Construction is already underway, with initial capacity expected to go live in late 2026.

Designed to support workloads ranging from standard enterprise use to high-density AI and HPC environments, MUC2 will incorporate an “AI native” reference architecture developed by Portus.

The firm said the facility will be fully compliant with Germany’s Energy Efficiency Act (EnEfG), operate on 100% renewably sourced power, and target a PUE of 1.2 or lower.

“With the investment and expansion at the Munich site, we are not only setting technological but also ecological standards,” said Marco Kain, managing director at Portus Munich. “Our new data centre is more than just a building, it is a clear commitment to digital sovereignty, sustainability and innovative strength in Germany.”

The Munich site is strategically located near to Germany’s highest GDP concentration zone, serving both regional enterprises and international service providers that require scalable, compliant, and low-latency digital infrastructure.

“This development is a key milestone in our buy-and-build growth strategy for the DACH region,” said Adriaan Oosthoek, chairman of Portus. “We will continue to add capacity as needed to meet growing demand.”

Mercury Construction has been appointed to deliver the project. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Portus and bring our experience and innovation to the next phase of this development,” said Eoghan Cremin, operations director at Mercury.

