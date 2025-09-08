Falk Weinreich takes the helm at Portus Data Centers as new group CEO

Portus Data Centers announce the appointment of Falk Weinreich as its new Group CEO. Weinreich brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as general manager Central Europe at OVHcloud, where he led expansion and operational management for one of Europe’s leading cloud providers.

Portus operates a portfolio of highly interconnected data centres in key regional hubs including Munich, Hamburg, and Luxembourg. The company’s buy-and-build strategy is designed to capitalise on growing market.

Under Weinreich’s leadership, Portus is advancing multiple expansion projects across its regional data centre portfolio. The company is currently enlarging its MUC2 data center in Kirchheim near Munich by adding 5.5 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity, expected to come online in early 2027. This will bring the total capacity at the site to 7 MW, significantly increasing its ability to serve regional customers.

In Hamburg, Portus is developing a new facility on a recently acquired land plot within its highly connected campus. The planned data centre will offer up to 12.8 MW of IT capacity, strengthening the company’s presence in one of Germany’s most important technology hubs.

“I am excited to join Portus Data Centers at such a pivotal moment for the digital infrastructure market,” said Weinreich. “Technologies like AI, cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT are driving unprecedented demand for high-performance data centres.

Portus has rapidly established itself as a key player in the regional colocation sector, and I look forward to leveraging this momentum to expand our footprint and develop new capacities.”

“We are committed to making a meaningful contribution to digital sovereignty in Europe by providing reliable, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure,” Weinreich added. “Working closely with our strategic partner Arcus, we are investing in expanding capacity and enhancing network connectivity to support our customers’ evolving needs.”

Adriaan Oosthoek, chairman of Portus Data Centers, welcomed the appointment, “We are thrilled to have Falk Weinreich join us as Group CEO. Our business is at an inflection point with strong customer demand and several major expansions underway. Falk’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and ensuring we capitalize on the many opportunities ahead.”

RELATED STORIES

Portus expands Munich data centre campus with AI-ready, 5.5MW facility