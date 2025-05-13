Polar taps Vertiv for modular AI-ready data centre in Norway

The site, which will initially go live in the second half of 2025, will offer infrastructure to power liquid-cooled high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads at up to 120kW per rack.

Vetriv has been brought in to design, deliver, and install a prefabricated modular data centre solution to support an initial IT load of 12 MW, with the option to extend to up to 50 MW.

The offering will feature Vertiv’s EXL S1 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and the Liebert AFC chiller as Polar site looks to support AI workloads while minimising its carbon footprint.

Viktor Petik, SVP for infrastructure solutions at Vertiv, said: “This collaboration showcases the strength of Vertiv’s modular approach, providing Polar with a high-density, AI-ready infrastructure that combines rapid deployment with outstanding energy efficiency.

“By leveraging factory-assembled infrastructure, we overcome traditional on-site challenges and deliver a solution tailored to Polar’s evolving requirements.”

Polar only launched in 2024 , having secured backing from Lian Group and HIG Capital.

The firm is looking to power AI and HPC workloads in Norway, but has eyes on expanding across the continent.

Andy Hayes, CEO at Polar, said: “We are excited to partner with Vertiv on this innovative project, which allows us to scale quickly and efficiently while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

“The flexibility of Vertiv's solution enables us to easily expand to meet market demand, and helps us to support our clients with cutting-edge AI and HPC capabilities.”

