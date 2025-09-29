Planet Labs launches new satellite factory in Berlin

Planet Labs has announced the opening of a new satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin, doubling the production capacity of its next-generation high-resolution Pelican satellites.

The investment is expected to exceed eight figures and will create up to 70 new jobs. The Berlin site will work alongside Planet’s existing manufacturing facility in San Francisco, which recently ramped up production of the Pelican fleet which is a fleet of high-resolution imaging satellites.

“With this expansion, we’re not only building satellites faster, we’re empowering Europe with greater autonomy in Earth observation,” said Will Marshall, CEO and co-founder of Planet Labs PBC.

“Europe needs its own eyes in the sky, and they need it now. This facility in Berlin will double our Pelican satellite production, enhancing our ability to deliver persistent, high-resolution imaging and data services globally.”

The Berlin expansion comes amid rising demand across Europe for satellite-based intelligence, particularly in light of geopolitical instability and growing security needs.

The move was welcomed by top German officials, “Without satellite services – including Earth observation – modern life is practically inconceivable,” said federal minister of research, technology and space.

“This expansion sends a strong signal of commitment to Germany’s role in space innovation. It underscores the attractiveness of our ecosystem and highlights how we’re creating conditions for Germany and Europe to be frontrunners in the global space race.”

Federal minister for economic affairs and energy, Katherina Reiche, called the investment a “vote of confidence” in Germany’s industrial and innovation landscape. “Planet Labs’ decision to expand in Berlin strengthens our position as a high-tech hub. It creates skilled jobs, stimulates the economy, and reinforces the resilience of Europe’s satellite supply chain,” Reiche stated.

Founded in 2010 by three former NASA scientists, Planet Lab secured a €240 million multi-year agreement in collaboration with the German government and signed a major contract with NATO.

The Berlin facility is expected to begin operations in the coming months, with production focused on Pelican satellites, which will support Planet’s broader suite of imaging products, including its flagship daily Earth scan. This persistent monitoring capability is a core differentiator, enabling users in sectors ranging from agriculture and forestry to national security and finance to detect changes in near real-time and respond proactively.

