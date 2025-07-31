Phoenix Tower International to acquire 3,700 sites from Bouygues Telecom and SFR

Phoenix Tower International announces it is in negotiations with French mobile network operators Bouygues Telecom and SFR to acquire Infracos, a joint venture managing approximately 3,700 wireless sites across medium-density areas in France.

The deal will expand PTI’s footprint in France, bringing its national portfolio to nearly 10,000 sites.

The acquisition, currently subject to consultation with French works councils and regulatory approvals, would represent marked progress in PTI’s ambitious growth strategy in Europe’s third-largest telecom market.

The sites under consideration are primarily located in suburban regions and are secured by long-term contracts with the operators Bouygues Telecom and SFR.

PTI first entered the French market in 2020 and acquired two dense urban rooftop portfolios in 2023to support the rollout of mobile networks in underserved rural areas as part of the government-backed New Deal initiative.

By integrating the Infracos portfolio, PTI would gain access to a substantial asset base that will allow them to scale and to support the ongoing 5G deployment efforts by Bouygues Telecom and SFR.

“This transaction would be a natural and exciting next step in our growth trajectory with strong existing partners in a market where we already have an outstanding local team,” said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International.

“We are extremely proud to strengthen our presence in France and deepen our relationships with Bouygues Telecom and SFR as we facilitate their 5G rollouts and maintain best-in-class service to their customers.”

Bouygues Telecom CEO Benoît Torloting commented, “This agreement reflects our commitment to strengthen our longstanding partnership with PTI and our shared dedication to developing high-quality telecommunications infrastructures in the French market in order to provide our customers with the best possible experience across the entire territory,” Torloting said.

With this potential deal, PTI’s European portfolio would be further bolstered alongside its assets in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Pro forma for the acquisition, the company would own and operate approximately 33,000 towers worldwide.

