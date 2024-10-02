Polar: Accelerating infrastructure for the data center industry

The Foundation of Innovation

Polar's vision is to accelerate infrastructure growth by developing high-performance compute environments specifically optimised for AI workloads.

The company is underpinned by three core business values:

Collaborate - To build lasting partnerships with trust, honesty and loyalty. To act with integrity and humility. To have a problem-solving and collaborative mindset that's anchored on equality and transparency. Innovate - To be responsive, agile and dynamic. To think laterally and remove barriers to solve problems. Learn and reflect to support continuous improvement. Deliver - To be results-driven. For its teams and partners to be empowered, take ownership and to be accountable. To always deliver best value to its customers and grow the business sustainably.

Polar’s mission is to create the leading infrastructure platform for customers to develop the future of AI. The company empowers its teams, suppliers, and partners, promoting ownership, innovation, and accountability to design data centers with peak operational, security, and sustainability goals to deliver the best value to customers.

Meeting Industry Challenges Head-On

The mainstream adoption of AI and big data analytics has overwhelmed traditional data centers, with legacy designs and systems struggling to handle the computational intensity these technologies require. The industry needs data centers capable of supporting high-density workloads without compromising on performance, reliability, or security.

Polar's data centers are engineered to support densities exceeding 100kW per rack, making them ideal for high-performance computing and AI workloads. This robust foundation fosters long-term partnerships with their customers, who gain peace of mind knowing their infrastructure, service, and future growth needs are comprehensively addressed in a Polar facility.

In addition, high energy consumption and resulting environmental impacts are a growing concern for the data center industry, with increasing needs to adopt sustainable practices that support local environments while also maintaining operational efficiency.

Polar places sustainability at the heart of its operations: its data centers are powered exclusively by hydroelectric energy, leveraging the force of flowing water to ensure a continuous supply of clean, renewable electricity. This significantly reduces carbon emissions and offers a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution for its customers.

Designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, Polar’s colocation services cater to evolving business needs. Supporting high-density HPC technology of greater than 100kW per rack, Polar ensures that customers can scale operations seamlessly, adapting to new opportunities and challenges without obstruction.

Building the Future of Data Centers

Polar's innovative approach includes integrating the latest technological advancements into its infrastructure. By being at the forefront of technological integration, Polar ensure's its data centers are designed to support the next generation of AI technologies and infrastructure and stand ready to take on emerging technologies and increasing demands.

Polar’s strategic location in Norway offers additional advantages. The country’s cool climate and stable energy supply makes it an ideal location for data centers, reducing cooling costs and ensuring a reliable power source. Polar leverages these geographical benefits to offer superior performance and cost-efficiency.

Why Choose Polar?

Polar remains committed to responsible resource management and minimising the carbon footprint of its data centers. Strategically located and designed with advanced construction and operational techniques, their infrastructure is ideal for machine learning, AI, big data analytics, and graphics rendering.

Polar is not just another data center provider; it is a core of innovation and sustainability in an industry facing significant challenges. By addressing high-density computing demands, energy consumption, availability concerns, and the need for scalable and flexible infrastructure, Polar is revolutionising the data center landscape.

With a clearly defined vision, a strong commitment to sustainability, and industry-leading management team, Polar is set to lead the future of digital infrastructure, providing unparalleled value to its global customers to ensure the infrastructure of tomorrow is ready today.

Stay connected with Polar.