Orange taps Twilio to boost RCS Business Messaging in France

RCS already covers over 70% of the mobile base in France as of June 1, but the pair plan to close the gap, which they said will help French businesses to drive stronger customer engagement while maximising message reach.

For the mobile base not yet covered by RCS, Twilio plans to provide seamless fallback to SMS, guaranteeing continuous service for all users.

Amelia Newsom Davis, director of payment, messaging and identity at Orange France , said: “This partnership will help to accelerate the deployment of RCS Business messaging in France.

“RCS Business Messaging offers improved security for brands, which creates a trusted relationship with customers while enhancing brand credibility. This, in turn, will lead to greater response rates and improved customer engagement.”

Tony Cheema, VP for EMEA communications at Twilio, said: “Customers in France expect more than just messages; they want secure, engaging interactions they can trust. RCS gives businesses a powerful way to deliver rich, branded conversations directly in the native messaging app, with verified sender identity.

“We share a common vision with Orange: to make communication more human, more dynamic, relevant and amazing. This partnership will enable businesses to boost engagement, efficiency, and trust, while offering a more dynamic experience that truly leaves an impression on customers.”

