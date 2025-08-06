Orange rolls out ‘responsible AI’ with OpenAI partnership

According to the telecoms giant, the models can be deployed flexibly, from large cloud data centres in France to small on-premises servers and edge sites, allowing Orange to keep sensitive data local.

Meanwhile, Orange’s AI teams are also able to customise the technology for specific use cases, which includes network automation, enterprise services and internal operations.

Orange also stated the partnership aligns with its “responsible AI” approach, which prioritises high performance with lower energy use and reduced computing power.

The move builds on Orange’s ongoing partnership with AI giant, which aims to boost data security, meeting the growing demand for sovereign AI solutions and enabling compliance with evolving regulations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Orange chief AI officer, Steve Jarett said: “This collaboration with OpenAI is foundational to our strategy of using state-of-the-art AI models that are both trusted and responsible.

“This strategy drives new use cases to address sensitive enterprise needs, help manage our networks, enable innovating customer care solutions including African regional languages, and much more.

"The most advanced AI, like these new OpenAI open models, and our world-class team of AI experts allow us to balance value generation while mitigating cost and environmental impact, in line with our Responsible AI approach.”

OpenAI's chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap added: “Our ongoing work with Orange shows how forward-thinking businesses can use our open models to solve real-world problems- from boosting network efficiency to improving African language support, they are delivering meaningful benefits directly to their customers.”

