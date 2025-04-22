Orange France taps Ericsson in ESG push

As a result, the network upgrade will include Ericsson radio solutions, which have been designed to enhance uplink performance.

According to the telecom giant’s the modernisation is set to improve user experience and enable new 5G applications that place strong demands on uplink functionality.

With Orange deciding to keep working with Ericsson for another four years, the project will cover 60% of France, including big cities like Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg and Montpellier.

Meanwhile, through this partnership, Orange France plans to improve service and coverage while also saving energy, thanks to Ericsson's latest multi-band radios which reduce the number of radios needed at each site, cutting carbon emissions by over 20%.

The radios also lower energy use by 30% compared to older equipment, the company stated as part of its goal to achieve long-term sustainability.

Orange France CEO, Jean-François Fallacher, said: ”We’re taking a dual approach to even further improve mobile service performance for our customers and at the same time reduce our energy consumption, marking a vital step towards Orange's goal of Net Zero by 2040.”

Ericsson France, CEO, Christian Leon, continued: "We are proud to support Orange France on their sustainability journey. This modernisation not only embodies innovation in technology but also our commitment to environmental responsibility.

“Longer product life cycles and early adoption of cutting-edge modules ensure to benefit from premium capacities early on, maximising the lifespan of the products and aiding in substantial carbon reduction."

