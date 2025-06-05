Orange partners with Eutelsat to boost LEO satellite services

As a result of the partnership, Orange will grow its satellite service offerings by adding LEO-based solutions that offer fast, low-latency, reliable and secure connections for business and government clients worldwide.

Meanwhile, it also supports global mobile backhaul, the telecoms giant revealed.

By combining OneWeb’s satellite reach with its ground networks, Orange aims to provide continuous, secure service, helping businesses stay connected even in remote or underserved areas.

Eutelsat president of the connectivity business unit, Cyril Dujardin, said: “Eutelsat is delighted to further reinforce its relationship with Orange and looks forward to supporting its ambitious project to provide premium, ubiquitous connectivity to its customers.

“LEO-enabled services are becoming an integral technology for global telco operators. We are delighted to have been selected by Orange to enhance its service to its enterprise customers.”

Orange International Networks, EVP, Jean Louis Le Roux, added: “It is of strategic importance for Orange to invest in the unique LEO European solution that provides best in class, resilient, tailored and sovereign digital connectivity services to serve our customers wherever they are located.

“The partnership with Eutelsat for OneWeb services is of vital importance to support their digital transformation.”

