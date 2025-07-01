Orange launches defence & security division

As a result, the newly established division will bring together several hundred experts to help ministries, public agencies and companies in the defence and homeland security sectors.

According to the telecoms giant, the new division is designed to offer a range of solutions including resilient connectivity, integration of civilian and military networks, secure data hosting, emergency communication systems, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The division will work closely with Orange Cyberdefense particularly its defence and security vertical. Together, the pair will offer a comprehensive portfolio of services ranging from threat detection and prevention to rapid incident response, backed by Orange’s Cyber Threat Intelligence capabilities.

As part of the launch, Orange aims to deliver complete, end-to-end value, from innovation and integration to long-term operation and service quality, the company stated.

Orange Business CEO, Aliette Mousnier Lompré, said: “Defense and security are complex and demanding sectors that require a specialised approach, dedicated expertise, and a nuanced understanding of sovereignty and resilience issues.

“That’s why we have decided to create the Defense & Security Division to harness Orange Business’s technological strength and operational excellence in serving key actors in this expanding sector.”

Director of defence and security, Nassima Auvray, added: "I am proud to lead this strategic division, which brings together a multidisciplinary team of several hundred experts committed to designing sovereign, resilient, and high-value solutions for our clients and partners in the defence and security sectors.

“By leveraging Orange’s innovation power - from advanced cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to emerging quantum technologies - we are ideally positioned to meet the rapidly evolving needs of this highly specialised sector, which relies on civil solutions and contributes to building tomorrow’s secure digital infrastructure."

