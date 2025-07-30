Orange hit by recent cyberattack
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Orange hit by recent cyberattack

Jasdip Sensi
July 30, 2025 09:31 AM
Orange CM.png

Orange has detected a cyberattack affecting one of its internal systems.

The telecoms giant warned that customers were going to be affected by its response to the attack, however, it did not disclose the incident itself.

In a statement, the company said: “At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that any customer or Orange data has been extracted. We remain vigilant in this regard.”

The attack took place on Friday 25 July, with the group detecting a cyberattack on its information systems, with Orange Cyberdefense teams mobilising and isolating the potential attack to mitigate the impact.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“However, these isolation operations have resulted in the disruption of certain services and management platforms for some of our corporate customers and some consumer services, primarily in France. Our dedicated teams are fully mobilised to inform and support affected customers,” Orange stated.

“Our teams have identified and are implementing solutions that will allow, under heightened vigilance, the gradual reopening of the main impacted services by Wednesday morning [30 July].

It added that a complaint has been filed and the relevant authorities have been alerted.

“At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that any customer or Orange data has been extracted. We remain vigilant in this regard,” it added.

The attack follows Orange confirming earlier this year that it experienced a separate cyber attack in March.

At the time, a member of the HellCat ransomware group, known as Rey, gained access to a "non-critical application" belonging to a local branch in Romania, stealing around 380,000 unique email addresses, source code, invoices, contracts and both customer and employee information, amounting to around 12,000 files.

RELATED STORIES

Orange launches defence & security division

Samsung, Orange France pilots 4G & 5G calls on virtualised RAN

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

WirelessServicesCloudSoftware and AutomationInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe