Orange, Camusat sign deal to cut CO2 emissions

As part of the deal, the pair will set clear goals for reducing emissions linked to Camusat’s products and services, with key areas of focus including lowering energy use in technical equipment, using more eco-friendly materials and improving logistics.

Together, the companies will use shared data to measure and track the carbon footprint of telecom infrastructures and improve reporting by featuring information from Camusat’s solutions.

The initiative supports the telecom giant’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

As a result, Camusat has established its own low-carbon strategy, with emissions reduction targets recently approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The partnership is part of Orange’s "Partners to net zero carbon" program, which works with suppliers to take measurable steps toward cutting emissions.

Orange Group, executive director in charge of corporate social responsibility, Elizabeth Tchoungui, said: “Orange is firmly committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040. This partnership with Camusat illustrates our desire to work hand in hand with our suppliers to accelerate the energy transition and reduce our collective carbon footprint”.

Camusat Group, director of ESG HSE E&S ethics, Elodie Perrigot, added: “With the signing of this contract, Camusat is pursuing its GHG reduction objectives while helping ambitious companies like Orange to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Our solutions, such as low-carbon energy infrastructures, are a strategic lever for meeting the growing demand for clean, renewable energy in telecommunications”.

