Oracle unveils AI Agent Studio for businesses to build custom AI agents

The agentic AI solution, unveiled at the company’s CloudWorld Tour London, contains tools that let users test, customise, and deploy their own AI agents.

AI agents created using the platform can be integrated into Oracle Fusion applications and collaborate with third-party agents to power use cases like network optimisation or anomaly detection.

Oracle said the new platform uses the same tech it uses to create its own AI agents, with the offering featuring pre-built templates for business scenarios that can be paired with a specific user’s needs.

The platform also lets users set up and support multiple agents capable of working in tandem on complex tasks.

Oracle also offers a variety of underlying large language models (LLMs) that users can pick to power their agents from providers like Meta and Cohere , as well as industry-specific LLMs for specialised use cases.

Agentic AI, or agents, are the current ‘big thing’ in AI, with the concept going beyond being a buzzword to have a genuine impact on the tech and telecom space, such as powering predictive maintenance of network equipment and automotive aspects of cybersecurity.

“AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications and just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs,” said Steve Miranda, EVP of applications at Oracle.

Holger Mueller, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research said: “The evolution of AI across the enterprise is moving at a rapid pace and by enabling agents to be created, extended, deployed, and managed across the entire enterprise, Oracle will help its customers accelerate adoption and automation.”

The launch of Oracle’s AI Agent Studio in London comes after the company pledged to invest $5 billion to expand cloud infrastructure in the UK.

