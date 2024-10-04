Oracle to invest $6.5bn to launch new cloud region in Malaysia

The cloud giant will open a dedicated cloud region in the country to provide infrastructure and AI services to local businesses.

“We warmly welcome Oracle’s $6.5 billion investment in Malaysia, which represents yet another expansion of their 36-year footprint in Malaysia,” said Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s minister of investment, trade, and industry.

“This investment will empower Malaysian entities, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, with innovative and cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to enhance their global competitiveness.

Oracle has launched a new cloud region in Malaysia to provide Southeast Asian customers with access to a variety of services, including OCI generative AI agents, interactive assistant tools with enhanced information retrieval capabilities through retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Customer data will be securely stored to adhere to data residency requirements in the country. Users can also leverage OCI’s sovereign AI capabilities for additional control over where they locate their data and how they manage it.

Malaysian cloud region customers would also be able to leverage Oracle’s supercluster range, including the new BM.GPU.MI300X.8, powered by 16,000 AMD MI300X chips and the Zettascale unit which contains some 131,072 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs .

“Malaysia offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies,” said Garrett Ilg, EVP and general manager for Japan and Asia Pacific at Oracle.

“Our multi-billion dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure as well as a comprehensive suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications deployed within Malaysia.”

