Oracle adds new AI services to $5bn plans for UK government and defence sectors

The company is expanding AI and Gen AI capabilities it provides to the UK government and defence organisations, including NATO, through the Oracle UK Sovereign Cloud.

Oracle said these new AI innovations are a critical step forward in delivering on its commitment to invest US$5 billion in the UK over the next five years. The funding is designed to enable UK government and defence organisations to take full advantage of the latest AI advancements without compromising national security.

The announcement coincides with US President Donald Trump’s state visit this week, which hopes to reflect good cooperation between the UK and US on matters of technology, defence, manufacturing and other significant areas of industry.

“Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, allied nations are increasing defence investments to strengthen peace and security,” said Safra Catz, CEO at Oracle. “Oracle is proud to deliver advanced cloud and AI infrastructure to support the critical missions of government and defence organisations in the UK and NATO member states throughout Europe.”

Oracle’s UK Sovereign Cloud will provide a common secure technology platform to increase defence cooperation between the US, UK and NATO.

Additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) capacity and new AI capabilities, which include OCI Generative AI service, will help UK government and defence customers like NATO achieve new levels of productivity, unlock growth and support national security. Likewise, customers can seamlessly integrate powerful models into a wide range of use cases, including writing assistance, summarisation, analysis and chat.

Oracle said that, with the OCI AI Agent Platform, customers can take advantage of a fully managed, cloud native solution to build, deploy and manage advanced AI agents.

“Protecting its citizens is the most important job of any government. This investment by Oracle is helping us make sure we can continue to protect our national security in an increasingly uncertain world,” said UK Technology Minister Kanishka Narayan. “The UK and US have always stood shoulder to shoulder in facing down shared global threats which threaten our way of life.

“By using AI, we can ensure our two nations and international allies are working in lockstep to do just that – with truly cutting-edge defences.”

Oracle UK Sovereign Cloud provides cloud computing services, including sovereign AI, and offers over 100 services available in OCI public regions.

The Oracle UK Sovereign Cloud seeks to provide UK data residency for customers, with dedicated UK-based operations and support teams staffed by UK citizens that have both UK SC and NATO security clearances.

Given increased importance on UK data sovereignty, Oracle said its OCI Generative AI service uses dedicated AI clusters that are only accessible to the customer in their tenancy. It enables customer users to integrate LLMs in their own applications through an available API.

Siobhan Wilson, senior vice president and country leader at Oracle UK, added: “The UK Government has shown leadership with its ambitious AI goals. Oracle’s US $5 billion investment in the UK further cemented our commitment to supporting this agenda.

“We continue to drive cloud and AI innovation to help UK customers address their most pressing challenges.”

