Optus expands Nokia partnership to boost 5G voice services

As a result, Nokia’s IP Multimedia Subsystem – IMS solution will allow Optus to provide dependable 5G voice services to over 10 million customers.

Optus CTO, Tony Baird, said: “Reliability is the cornerstone of Optus’ Network strategy, and Voice is one of the most critical services provided by Optus.

“Nokia CNCS provides us with a new and highly flexible pathway that will allow us to improve network resiliency, security and enhance the subscriber experience with better and faster time-to-market services, through both on-premise and cloud deployment that assists in better quality and customer experience through a matrix of intelligent automation tools.”

The containerised CNCS will run on Red Hat OpenShift, Optus’ preferred CaaS provider and cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.

Nokia president of cloud and network services, Raghav Sahgal, said: “We are pleased to further expand our Optus collaboration with Nokia’s cloud-native CNCS architecture and accelerate the delivery of new 5G services in multi-cloud environments with intelligent automation and intent-based operations.

“By simplifying network complexity, CNCS allows operators to respond faster to customer needs and deliver a superior, frictionless experience.”

