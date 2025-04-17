OpenAI's $500bn Stargate project eyes UK, Germany, France for expansion: report

The Financial Times reports that Stargate is looking to invest in the UK, Germany, and France, weeks after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he would “love” to launch a European version of the project.

Stargate, which is being supported by OpenAI, Microsoft , Oracle , SoftBank and MGX, are looking to scale up AI computing infrastructure in the US.

The project, which has already raised $100 billion, is now looking across the pond, coinciding with efforts from some of Europe’s biggest nations looking to rival the US for AI supremacy.

The UK government is attempting to woo AI data centres with its ambitious AI Opportunities Action Plan , which includes provisions to build dedicated ‘Growth Zones’ where new sites can leverage localised grid connections.

Meanwhile, France is already making strides to compete with Stargate, having secured €109 billion ($123 million) in AI infrastructure investments in February from the likes of Brookfield and Iliad Group . Notably, Stargate backer MGX has committed to several projects in France.

Germany is also scaling out, though its efforts are a lot more modest compared to its European counterparts. The country has focused on creating national AI hubs and sought to leverage EU projects, with it set to play a leading role in the EU’s new AI Continent Action Plan .

While reports suggest the project is already looking overseas, a joint statement to the FT stated that Stargate “remains fully committed to investing up to $500bn over the next four years to build AI infrastructure in the US”.

The first Stargate project site is already under construction in Abilene, Texas, with the team behind it eyeing sites in Pennsylvania, Oregon and Wisconsin as potential homes for new mega-campuses .

Earlier this week, OpenAI poached Google’s data centre infrastructure design manager to help fuel designs for Stargate .

RELATED STORIES

OpenAI secures record-breaking $40bn funding via SoftBank

France secures €109bn AI investment to counter Stargate and US tech dominance