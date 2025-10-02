OpenAI’s Stargate initiative expands to Korea with Samsung & SK

As a result, the partnership will focus on advancing the supply of memory chips, targeting 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month at an accelerated capacity rollout.

Additionally, the AI giant signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) to increase opportunities for building AI data centres outside the Seoul Metropolitan Area, supporting job creation across the country.

The agreements will also include a separate partnership with SK Telecom to explore building an AI data centre in Korea, alongside an agreement with Samsung C&T, Samsung Heavy Industries and Samsung SDS to assess opportunities for additional data centre capacity in the country.

Samsung and SK will also look to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise and API capabilities into their operations, in a bid to improve workflows and support new forms of innovation, the company revealed.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, said: “Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI- incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem. We’re excited to work with Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and the Ministry of Science and ICT through our global Stargate initiative to support Korea’s AI ambitions.”

Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee added: “The world is at a pivotal moment with the advent of AI, and the industry must collaborate to effectively chart the future. Samsung is excited to partner with OpenAI, where we will together catalyze breakthroughs and possibilities.”

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won concluded: “Partnering on Stargate represents a landmark moment for SK and the official starting point for comprehensive technological innovation, with SK bringing powerful synergies across the full AI stack- memory semiconductors, data centres, energy, and networks.

“As primary partners, SK and OpenAI will jointly drive global AI infrastructure innovation through expanding collaboration spanning infrastructure, model development, applications, and breakthrough research on next-generation AI computing solutions.”

