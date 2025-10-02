OpenAI overtakes SpaceX to become world’s most valuable startup at $500bn

OpenAI has become the world’s most valuable startup, reaching a $500 billion valuation following a secondary share sale that allowed its employees to sell $6.6 billion worth of stock.

The transaction, reported by Bloomberg, surpasses Elon Musk’s SpaceX to claim the top spot among privately held startups by market value.

The secondary share sale involved current and former OpenAI employees selling shares to a global group of investors. Buyers included major investment firms such as Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX, and T. Rowe Price.

While OpenAI made up to $10 billion in shares available for sale, employees opted to sell only $6.6 billion, indicating strong internal confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential.

The $500 billion valuation marks a significant leap from the $300 billion valuation OpenAI achieved earlier this year during a $40 billion financing round led by SoftBank.

OpenAI’s decision to let employees monetise shares while remaining with the company comes amid fierce competition for AI talent.

In July, we reported that Meta sparked an industry-wide talent war by offering eye-watering compensation packages to top AI engineers.

According to industry insiders, Meta is offering total compensation packages exceeding £750,000, and in some cases, surpassing £1 million,to attract elite AI talent.

Earlier this year we reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had accused Meta of trying to replicate his company’s model by offering massive incentives to staff and investing billions in data infrastructure. Altman claimed that Meta is dangling bonuses worth up to $100 million to lure OpenAI employees, as part of its push to accelerate its artificial intelligence ambitions. However, he insisted that none of his top talent have accepted these offers.

Altman made these remarks during a podcast, noting that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is aggressively ramping up its AI efforts following a significant investment in the data-labeling firm Scale AI.

It was also revealed in July that OpenAI had successfully recruited Apple’s director of data centre engineering, highlighting the company’s aggressive talent acquisition strategy.

Industry experts believe that by enabling stock sales in a secondary market, OpenAI is attempting to counteract poaching efforts by competitors and retain its core team.

The new $500 billion valuation not only dethrones SpaceX but also reflects the soaring demand and investment flooding the AI sector. In less than a year, OpenAI’s valuation has jumped from $300 billion to $500 billion.

RELATED STORIES

Meta’s AI struggles: Can Zuckerberg catch up with OpenAI and Google in the AI race?

Stargate supercharged: OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank race toward $500bn AI buildout

Meta’s AI ambitions heat up with OpenAI talent hunt and $15bn scale AI investment