OpenAI introduces Stargate Norway, its first AI data centre initiative in Europe

Stargate Norway is being planned to deliver 230 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with ambitions to expand by an additional 290MW.

Notably, the facility will target to deliver 100,000 Nvidia GPUs by the end of 2026, with the intention to continue expansion plans over the next several years. As part of this, OpenAI is welcoming the opportunity to be an initial offtaker, with the option to scale over time under its AI for Countries programme.

The AI for Countries programme was launched earlier in 2025 as part of the Stargate project and is designed to help nations develop AI infrastructure. The initiative follows OpenAI’s initial US$ billion investment plan for AI infrastructure in the US.

Stargate Norway partners include Nscale, a leading AI infrastructure provider, and Aker, a legacy leader in energy and industry. The data centre site will be designed and built by Nscale and is expected to be owned as part of a 50/50 joint venture between Nscale and Aker.

OpenAI says across Europe, millions of people and businesses are using its ChatGPT tool and its API every day. In Norway alone, the AI company says the number of weekly active ChatGPT users has quadrupled in the past year, which includes thousands of local developers.

“AI is a foundational technology that can boost productivity, drive economic growth and power new industries,” OpenAI says via its press release. “Large-scale compute capacity in Europe will help ensure that this transformation benefits people and communities including developers, researchers, scientists and startups across Norway and Europe.”

Touted as one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure investments in Europe to date, Stargate Norway hopes to harness the town of Narvik’s abundant hydropower, low-cost energy, cool climate and strong industrial base. This, OpenAI says, will make it an ideal location to deliver large-scale, sustainable AI capacity.

OpenAI shares: “The facility will run entirely on renewable power and is expected to incorporate closed-loop, direct-to-chip liquid cooling to ensure maximum cooling efficiency.

“Additionally, excess heat from the GPU systems will be made available to support low-carbon enterprises in the region.”

Both Aker and Nscale are working to provide priority access to Norway’s AI ecosystem, OpenAI says, to ensure that local AI start-ups and scientific researchers can benefit from the additional compute capacity that will be on offer.

In Norway, OpenAI is also planning to speak with government officials and explore additional opportunities for collaboration. This could include boosting AI adoption and helping to deliver on Norway’s sovereign AI goals.

Stargate Norway follows the launch of Stargate UAE earlier in the year and illustrates how OpenAI is eager to grow its partnerships with government and industry across the world. The company also recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK Government to accelerate AI adoption and find new ways to bolster the country’s infrastructure.

“These projects are early stage, but they have the potential to power Europe’s future and provide sovereign compute capacity,” the company says.

RELATED STORIES

UK’s AI ambitions take shape with major OpenAI agreement

AI now lies, denies, and plots: OpenAI’s o1 model caught attempting self-replication

AI now lies, denies, and plots: OpenAI’s o1 model caught attempting self-replication