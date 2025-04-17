OpenAI appoints ex-Google engineer to lead AI delivery

In her new role, Shivkumar will be working on Project Stargate, OpenAI's $500 billion initiative to build a network of advanced data centres across the United States.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m starting a new position at OpenAI where I’ll be driving the design and delivery of AI infrastructure that will power the next generation of intelligent systems”, she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

She joins from Google, where she held the position of technical program manager of data centre infrastructure design for over three years. Prior to this, she was a consultant at Deloitte.

Reflecting on her time at the technology giant, she said: “Over the last 3.5 years at Google I had the chance to work on meaningful infrastructure challenges alongside some truly brilliant people. I’m especially grateful to everyone I got to work with-thank you for the support, the challenges, and the growth.”

She continued: “AI is moving faster than any of us imagined. I grew up-and even graduated-without tools like ChatGPT. But today, it’s part of how I work, think, write, and communicate. That shift happened quickly and quietly-and it’s only just beginning.

“If we want AI to shape the future in ways that are thoughtful, safe, and beneficial to humanity, then it’s not just the models that need to evolve-it’s the infrastructure around them, too. I’m excited to help build what that future looks like”

