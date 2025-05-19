OpenAI names ex-Facebook VP as new CEO of Applications
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

OpenAI names ex-Facebook VP as new CEO of Applications

Jasdip Sensi
May 19, 2025 02:11 PM
Capacity OPENAI.png

OpenAI has appointed Fidji Simo as the new CEO of Applications.

Reporting directly to CEO, Sam Altman, she will join full-time later this year after being on the board for the past year.

In her new role, Simo will focus on enabling OpenAI’s “traditional” company functions to scale as the company enters the "next phase of growth" , Altman said in a statement.

Simo joins from Instacart, where she holds the position of CEO and chair, a role she held for over the years.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

She has also held senior positions at Facebook, including head of the Facebook app, VP of video, games and montisiation and director of product management. Simo also sits on the board of Shopify.

Commenting on her appointment Simo said: “Joining OpenAI at this critical moment is an incredible privilege and responsibility. This organisation has the potential of accelerating human potential at a pace never seen before and I am deeply committed to shaping these applications toward the public good.”

Meanwhile, Altman added he will continue to oversee all core pillars of the organisation, which includes Research, Compute and Applications, to ensure alignment and integration across the company’s broad initiatives.

Altman added: “Fidji’s leadership makes me even more optimistic about our future as we continue advancing toward becoming the superintelligence company we aim to be.”

RELATED STORIES

OpenAI’s nonprofit keeps control as startup pivots for more capital

OpenAI appoints ex-Google engineer to lead AI delivery

Topics

emPOWERED NetworkNewsAI MLAppointments
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe