OpenAI names ex-Facebook VP as new CEO of Applications

Reporting directly to CEO, Sam Altman, she will join full-time later this year after being on the board for the past year.

In her new role, Simo will focus on enabling OpenAI’s “traditional” company functions to scale as the company enters the "next phase of growth" , Altman said in a statement.

Simo joins from Instacart, where she holds the position of CEO and chair, a role she held for over the years.

She has also held senior positions at Facebook, including head of the Facebook app, VP of video, games and montisiation and director of product management. Simo also sits on the board of Shopify.

Commenting on her appointment Simo said: “Joining OpenAI at this critical moment is an incredible privilege and responsibility. This organisation has the potential of accelerating human potential at a pace never seen before and I am deeply committed to shaping these applications toward the public good.”

Meanwhile, Altman added he will continue to oversee all core pillars of the organisation, which includes Research, Compute and Applications, to ensure alignment and integration across the company’s broad initiatives.

Altman added: “Fidji’s leadership makes me even more optimistic about our future as we continue advancing toward becoming the superintelligence company we aim to be.”

